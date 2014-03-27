Queens teacher charged in a ‘to catch a predator’ sting

A Queens high school teacher was awaiting arraignment Thursday night on a welter of child sex abuse charges after being arrested in a “to catch a predator” sex sting, according to the Queens district attorney.

Monsur Khan, 33, who lives on 108th St. in Forest Hills, allegedly initiated and conducted sexually explicit online conversations with a person he believed was a 14-year-old girl named Sara, but was in reality an NYPD detective assigned to Major Case Team of Vice Enforcement.

Khan, a science teacher at Hillside Arts & Letters Academy in Jamaica, Queens since 2011, faces charges of second-degree attempted rape, second-degree attempted criminal sexual act, first-degree attempted dissemination of indecent material to minors, attempted endangering the welfare and resisting arrest. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison.

He was nabbed around 7 p.m. Wednesday at a pre-arranged location in Queens to meet the “girl” he believed he was instant messaging.

“This case should once again serve as a reminder that sexual predators are cruising the Internet in search of vulnerable victims,” said Queens District Attorney Richard Brown. “Despite numerous publicized arrests for exactly this type of alleged behavior, sexual predators continue to be relentless in searching the Internet for victims,” Brown added

Khan, who makes $58,385 a year, has been reassigned away from the school, said a spokesman for the education department.

.