Queens woman found outside apartment with gunshot wounds to chest and shoulder: NYPD | amNewYork

Queens woman found outside apartment with gunshot wounds to chest and shoulder: NYPD

Queens

Queens woman found outside apartment with gunshot wounds to chest and shoulder: NYPD

Photo via Getty Images

Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found with gunshot wounds in her Queens apartment.

Authorities say that at 3:20 p.m. on Dec. 27, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious woman inside 97-28 57th Avenue. Upon their arrival, EMS found 54-year-old Renee Harris lying outside of her apartment and rendered aid to her. She was found with gunshot wounds to the left side of her chest and the back of her right shoulder.

Harris was rushed to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Harris’s death has since been ruled a homicide, however, the NYPD is continuing to investigate the manner of Harris’s death. The investigation is ongoing.

