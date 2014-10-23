MTA bus crashes in Red Hook, injuring 7, including driver

An MTA bus jumped the curb after getting hit by a car.

An MTA bus jumped the curb in Red Hook after getting hit by a car, injuring several passengers and the driver Wednesday evening, an MTA spokeswoman said.

Seven people were injured, including the driver. Five passengers on the bus were treated on scene, and the bus driver and the bus operator were taken to Lutheran Medical Center in Sunset Park.

The B61 bus was traveling near Coffey and Dwight streets when a car hit the front about 5:40 p.m., the spokeswoman said.

The bus then rammed into a few parked cars before jumping the curb and hitting a building.