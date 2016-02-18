Sandy Duncan quickly exits ‘Finding Neverland’

Just a few days after joining the “Peter Pan”-themed musical “Finding Neverland,” Sandy Duncan (who once starred in “Peter Pan” …

Just a few days after joining the “Peter Pan”-themed musical “Finding Neverland,” Sandy Duncan (who once starred in “Peter Pan” on Broadway) has exited the cast due to family obligations. According to a press release, the leave of absence is temporary and she is expected to return to the role of Madame du Maurier (which was originated by Carolee Carmello). Tony Yazbeck (“On the Town”) recently took over for Matthew Morrison as “Peter Pan” creator J.M. Barrie.

9/11-themed musical coming to Broadway

“Come From Away,” a new musical about a small town where 38 planes were forced to make emergency landings on 9/11, will come to Broadway next spring following several regional runs. It has a score by Canadian writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein and direction by Christopher Ashley (“Memphis”).

Met reveals new season

The Metropolitan Opera unveiled its entire 2016-17 season on Wednesday, which will include new productions of “Romeo et Juliette” directed by Bartlett Sher (“Fiddler on the Roof”), Wagner’s “Tristan und Isolde,” Rossini’s “Guillaume Tell” and Richard Strauss’ “Der Rosenkavalier.” A gala performance commemorating the 50-year anniversary of the Met’s residence at Lincoln Center will be held at the end of the season.

Mazzie to take over for O’Hara in “King and I”

Marin Mazzie, who recently underwent treatment for ovarian cancer, will join the Broadway revival of “The King and I” on May 3, taking over for Tony winner Kelli O’Hara as the American schoolteacher Anna Leonowens. On the same date, Daniel Dae Kim (“Lost”) will debut as the King of Siam.

Yiddish operetta gets an encore

“The Golden Bride,” a long-lost Yiddish operetta which was revived by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene over the holidays at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in lower Manhattan, will receive an encore run this summer. The company is also launching a fundraising campaign to raise money for the production.

Spotted …

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at “Hamilton” … Ari Graynor at “The Humans” … Chita Rivera at “Maurice Hines Tappin’ Thru Life.”