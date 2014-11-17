SantaCon 2014 coming to Bushwick, report says

Ain’t no party like a Bushwick party. Unfortunately, SantaCon has also gotten the memo.

SantaCon, the annual drinking fest famous for bringing out vomiting Santas, will be coming to Bushwick on Dec. 13th, according to a report in the Bushwick Daily.

SantaCon usually doesn’t reveal the exact location until the day of the bar crawl, but bar owners in Bushwick are saying they’ve received an email preparing them for the Dec. 13th event. The only public information about SantaCon so far is that it will be from 10 a.m. on Dec. 13th. Participants pay $10, which goes to charity. Parts of the proceeds from the participating bars also go to charity “of our choice.”

In 2013, the NYPD asked Lower East Side bar owners not to participate, and The New York Times described the bar crawl as being filled with “sexism, drunkenness, xenophobia, homophobia and enough incidents of public vomiting and urination to fill an infinite dunk tank.” In years past, the drinking Santas start in Midtown and move toward the East Village and Brooklyn as they become more and more inebriated, so this year’s event could be a radically different schedule based off these emails.

Bushwick bar owners, meanwhile, are none too pleased about this turn of events, despite that the emails promises that “if we list your venue, it will be FULL of paying patrons from the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.”

“It’s after the bar crawl when it becomes a nightmare,” one bar owner told the Bushwick Daily. “At 4 p.m., when everyone shows up drinking since 10 a.m., it’s a mess. Vomit town USA.”