Cops seek shooters who open fired on Brooklyn street and injured three

Detectives are looking for a group of suspects who open fired on a Brooklyn street and injured three people.

According to police, at 4:20 p.m. on April 12, three unknown individuals were seen walking outside of the Armstrong Houses, located at 471 Gates Avenue. Two of the suspects pulled out firearms and shot multiple times, striking three people at the location: a 41-year-old man who was hit in the right arm, a 43-year-old man hit in the lower back, and a 26-year-old man hit in the left leg.

The suspects then fled the scene southbound on Nostrand Avenue. The 41-year-old victim was taken to Interfaith Medical Center and the 43-year-old and 26-year-old victims were taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County, all in stable condition. No property damage has been reported at this time.

The NYPD released photos and a video of the suspects that pulled out the firearms:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.