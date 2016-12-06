Sketch of Muslim MTA worker’s attacker released by NYPD

Police have released a sketch of a suspect who they said harassed and pushed a Muslim MTA employee in Manhattan on Monday.

The man approached the 45-year-old victim, who was wearing her uniform and hijab at the time, on a No. 7 train just before 6:30 a.m., called her a “terrorist” and told her to “go back to your country,” police said.

While yelling more anti-Muslim statements, the suspect followed the woman off the train at Grand Central Terminal and pushed her as she approached the stairs, police said.

The woman was taken to NYU Langone Medical Center, where she was treated for injuries to her right knee and ankle, cops said.

Police described the suspect as 25 to 35 years old and between 5-foot-9 and 6-foot tall and weighing around 150 to 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and a black knitted winter hat.