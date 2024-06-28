Police released a sketch drawing of the suspect who allegedly attempted to rape a 21-year-old woman in Central Park on June 24, 2024.

The NYPD released a sketch drawing of the man who allegedly tried to rape a 21-year-old woman in Central Park on Monday.

In the sketch, the suspect is shown having facial hair and wearing a baseball cap.

Police have been on the hunt for the suspect since the incident occurred. Officers from the Central Park Precinct responded to a 911 call of attempted sexual assault on June 24 at approximately 1:36 p.m. at 104 Street and West Drive within the park.

Law enforcement sources said the woman was sunbathing alone in the Great Hill section of the park when the suspect came over to her and exposed himself.

Upon seeing the creep, she screamed and immediately got up to run. Before she could get away, he tackled her from behind, but she was able to fight him off and escape, police said.

The perp then fled southbound down West Drive.

Police have not identified the suspect yet, but on Thursday released a sketch drawing of his face. He is described as about six-feet tall, in his 30s, with curly hair and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information regarding the attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.