Smoke bomb sends about a dozen Brooklyn kids to hospitals

The children were taken to local hospitals as a precaution.

Someone set off a smoke bomb on a school bus carrying more than 40 students early Tuesday morning, police said.

The bus was carrying students to the Brooklyn Dreams Charter School in Kensington at about 7:20 a.m. when they stopped at Ocean Avenue and Dorchester Road because of a smoke condition. The bus was about a dozen blocks from the school.

Police said about a dozen children were taken to area hospitals as a precaution with no serious injuries.

Police said the children on the yellow bus were between 5 and 11 years old. It was unclear who set the smoke bomb or if anyone would be charged with the incident.

A woman who answered the phone at the school refused to comment.