Man stabbed in Harlem steakhouse after refusing to give panhandler money, NYPD says

The 30-year-old victim had to have the knife surgically removed from his shoulder, police said.

A man begging for money inside Pee Dee Steak House in Harlem stabbed a 30-year-old man who refused to hand over cash on Friday, April 13, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
A man was stabbed inside a Manhattan restaurant last week after he refused to give the suspect money, police said Monday.

The panhandler walked up to the 30-year-old victim inside Pee Dee Steak House, located at 50 W. 125th St. in Harlem, on Friday around 2:10 p.m. and demanded cash, according to police.

When the victim declined to give him anything, the suspect stabbed him in the shoulder with a steak knife before running out of the restaurant, cops said.

The victim had to be taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem so that the knife could be surgically removed from his shoulder, according to police.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Monday. No arrests have been made.

