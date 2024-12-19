The man who allegedly went on a stabbing spree throughout Manhattan last month, killing three New Yorkers in random attacks, was indicted Thursday.

Ramon Rivera, the homeless shelter resident who allegedly went on a stabbing spree throughout Manhattan last month that left three people dead, was indicted Thursday.

The 51-year-old suspect appeared inside a Manhattan Supreme Courtroom on Dec. 19 wearing an orange DOC jumpsuit to face murder charges after he allegedly broke into a hardware store and made off with his deadly weapons.

According to the charges, Rivera — who was living in the Bellevue men’s shelter at the time of the incident — entered the Ace Hardware located at 312 First Ave. at around 5:10 a.m. on Nov. 18 by smashing a window. He allegedly stole a backpack full of knives and gloves.

Several hours later, at 8:20 a.m., Rivera was caught on video near 444 West 19th St. allegedly putting on a grey sweatshirt and placing a knife into his pocket. Mere minutes later, he is accused of stabbing 35-year-old construction worker Angel Lata Landi twice in the torso. Landi was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:54 a.m.

Prosecutors said Rivera allegedly struck again at around 10:18 a.m. along 500 East 30th St., where 67-year-old Chang Wang was stabbed multiple times while fishing on the East River waterfront. A jogger discovered Wang and called for help. EMS rushed him to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:07 a.m.

Rivera allegedly encountered his third and final victim sitting on a bench at the intersection of East 42nd Street and First Avenue in the shadow of the United Nations. Wilna Augustin, 36, was sitting alone on the bench when Rivera allegedly approached he and began relentlessly stabbing her multiple times. Augustin cried for help, but she ultimately succumbed to her wounds at 5:47 p.m. at Cornell Medical Center.

“As alleged, Ramon Rivera committed an unprovoked and violent series of stabbings across Manhattan, taking the lives of three New Yorkers who were going about their day,” Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said. “These fatal stabbings have shaken our city, and those who commit random acts of violence will face accountability. My heart goes out to the loved ones of those who were tragically and senselessly killed: Angel Lata Landi, Chang Wang, and Wilna Augustin.”

An eyewitness to the final murder pointed Rivera out to a patrol cop who managed to apprehend him and take him into custody on East 46th Street and 1st Ave.

Statements made on the record Thursday revealed that Rivera has and is going to undergo a psychological evaluation; however, the results have yet to be issued.