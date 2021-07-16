Staten Island to undergo mosquito spraying to combat West Nile virus

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The majority of Staten Island will undergo pesticide spraying to reduce the spread of West Nile virus-carrying mosquitoes.

The spraying will take place on July 21 between 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, the spraying will be moved to July 22.

Areas of Staten Island that will be sprayed include Arthur Kill Road, Korean War Veterans Parkway and Boomingdale Road to the West; West Shore Expressway, Arden Avenue and Arthur Kill Road to the North; Corbin Avenue, Deway Avenue, Greaves Avenue, RailRoad Avenue, Justin Avenue, Hylan Boulevard, and Fairlawn Avenue to the East; and, Atlantic Ocean to the South.

The spray will use low concentrations of Anvil®. The risk of pesticides is low for people and pets, however, some people who are sensitive to spray ingredients may experience short-term eye or throat irritation, or a rash, and people with respiratory conditions may also be affected.

The Health Department reminds New Yorkers that the best way to control mosquitoes is to eliminate any standing water and are encouraging city residents to mosquito-proof their homes and take precautions when spending time outdoors. Use an approved insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus (not for children under three), or products that contain the active ingredient IR3535.

Eliminate any standing water from your home and make sure your gutters are clean and draining properly. Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs and keep them empty or covered if not in use, and drain water that collects in pool covers. Make sure windows in your home have screens, and replace any damaged or ripped screens.

For more information about the West Nile virus, call 311 or visit nyc.gov.