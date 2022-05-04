Suspect caught on camera beating man on Bronx street during failed robbery attempt

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who assaulted a man and tried to rob him on a Bronx street.

According to police, at 1:30 p.m. on May 2 a 77-year-old man was in front of 1299 Grand Concourse when he got into a dispute with an unknown man. The dispute escalated, and the suspect punched the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground.

The suspect proceeded to throw liquid from his cup on the victim’s head and kicked him in the face before fleeing on foot. The victim told police that the suspect had tried to take his property, but was unsuccessful and no property was taken. The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital for his injuries.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect and video of the incident taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.