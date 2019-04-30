News Suspect broke NYPD officer's leg during chase, police say Lincoln George kicked a cop who was chasing him after a larceny call on the UWS, police say. Police are searching for Lincoln George, 48, who they say kicked and broke an NYPD officer's leg during a chase. Photo Credit: NYPD By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated April 30, 2019 11:25 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Police were searching for a 48-year-old man after he kicked a police officer on the Upper West Side over the weekend, breaking the officer's leg. Cops said Lincoln George allegedly attacked an officer as police were chasing him down the street at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police had responded to a call of a larceny in progress at a Duane Reade on Broadway, near 94th Street. When they got there, they found a man and a woman and started chasing them on foot. George then kicked one of the officers in the left leg, police said. The officer was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s hospital with a broken leg, but is in stable condition. Police said the woman was taken into custody, but George fled. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.