Suspect broke NYPD officer's leg during chase, police say 

Police were searching for a 48-year-old man after he kicked a police officer on the Upper West Side over the weekend, breaking the officer's leg.

Cops said Lincoln George allegedly attacked an officer as police were chasing him down the street at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police had responded to a call of a larceny in progress at a Duane Reade on Broadway, near 94th Street. When they got there, they found a man and a woman and started chasing them on foot.

George then kicked one of the officers in the left leg, police said. The officer was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s hospital with a broken leg, but is in stable condition.

Police said the woman was taken into custody, but George fled.