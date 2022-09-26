Suspect slugs MTA conductor for no apparent reason at Bronx subway station: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who punched a train conductor in the Bronx last week.

According to police, at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 a 46-year-old male MTA conductor was inside the 149th Street–Grand Concourse station when he opened the window to the train. Then, an unknown man approached and punched the conductor in the face in an unprovoked attack.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.