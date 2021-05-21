Suspect sought for punching Asian woman on East Village subway platform for no apparent reason

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are looking for a man who assaulted an Asian American woman for no apparent reason in an East Village subway station.

Authorities say that at 6:40 p.m. on April 28, a 47-year-old woman was standing on the southbound platform of the Second Avenue train station when she was approached by an unknown man. The man proceeded to punch the woman in the face, causing her to fall to the ground.

The NYPD stated that the suspect and victim had no prior interaction or conversation beforehand. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown location.

The victim suffered bruising her face and head, along with leg pain and lacerations to both hands, she refused medical attention. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

The NYPD released a police sketch of the suspect, who is described as a 30-year-old man with a dark complexion, a full beard and short dark hair, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, blue jeans and white t-shirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.