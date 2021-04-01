Suspect sought in Bronx stabbing frenzy | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD have narrowed in on a suspect in a multiple stab attack and are calling on the public to help locate the possible violent menace.

On March 27 at approximately 2:29 a.m. the 38-year-old victim, standing at the door of Lexa Bar, located at 357 East 204 St. in the Bronx, was approached by an assailant who stabbed him multiple times in his back and head with a knife, authorities report.

EMS were called, and the victim was reportedly transported to hospital in stable condition.

The suspect sought has been named by the NYPD as 35-year-old Franklin Abreu.

NYPD have obtained a photo of Abreu in the hopes that he be speedily apprehended.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.