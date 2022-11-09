Suspect sought for kicking and peeing in a sukkah on Upper East Side: NYPD

Police are looking for a suspect who desecrated a Jewish structure last month on the Upper East Side.

According to the NYPD, at 1:12 a.m. on Oct. 8 an unknown man approached a sukkah, which is a temporary outdoor dining structure used during the Jewish holiday Sukkot, located near East 92nd Street and 2nd Avenue. The suspect kicked the sukkah, causing damage to the structure.

The suspect then proceeded to urinate inside the sukkah before ultimately fleeing eastbound on East 92nd Street.

This incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force. The suspect is described by police as a man with a light complexion.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.