Manhattan

Suspect sought for stabbing man several times on Morningside Heights subway

Posted on
Surveillance photos of the suspect wanted for stabbing a man on the train in Manhattan.
Photo courtesy of the NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who stabbed a man on a Morningside Heights train on New Year’s Day.

It was reported to police that at 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 1, a 30-year-old man was riding a southbound 1 train. As the train approached the 110th Street station, he was approached by an unknown man.

The suspect proceeded to stab the victim several times throughout his body with an unknown object before fleeing. The victim sustained lacerations throughout the body and was transported by EMS to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

In response to the uptick in subway crimes, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new strategy to deploy 300 uniformed officers between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. across several stations. The plan went into effect on Jan. 20.
 
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

