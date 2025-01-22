Suspect sought for stabbing man several times on Morningside Heights subway

Surveillance photos of the suspect wanted for stabbing a man on the train in Manhattan.

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who stabbed a man on a Morningside Heights train on New Year’s Day.

It was reported to police that at 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 1, a 30-year-old man was riding a southbound 1 train. As the train approached the 110th Street station, he was approached by an unknown man.

The suspect proceeded to stab the victim several times throughout his body with an unknown object before fleeing. The victim sustained lacerations throughout the body and was transported by EMS to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

In response to the uptick in subway crimes, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new strategy to deploy 300 uniformed officers between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. across several stations. The plan went into effect on Jan. 20.