Swastika spray painted on Brooklyn sidewalk; NYPD releases video of suspect

Police released video footage of a man accused of spray painting a swastika on a sidewalk in Brooklyn on Saturday.

The man painted the swastika around 6 p.m. near the corner of Montgomery Street and Brooklyn Avenue in Crown Heights, police said. An orange traffic cone was later placed over the symbol.

The suspect seen in the video fled westbound on Montgomery Street, police said. They said the man was last seen wearing a gray sweater and backpack, but did not give any other description.

There have been multiple reports of similar incidents in the city and state, including swastikas drawn on the doors of four dorm rooms at The New School over the weekend. The NYPD is also investigating those incidents.

Mayor Bill de Blasio responded to the crimes on Twitter, saying, “Hate speech is reprehensible, and has no place in NYC. To the affected, we stand with you. To the perpetrators, we are better than this.”