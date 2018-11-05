A pair of Brooklyn teens were charged Monday with drawing swastikas on the garage doors and steps of several Brooklyn Heights homes, police said.

Jarrick Wiltshire, 18, and Daul Moultrie, 17, were charged with three counts each of aggravated harassment, cops said.

The hateful graffiti was first found written in chalk at about 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 on a home on Garden Place, a normally quiet block. The anti-Semitic incident came only a few days after 11 people were killed and several more injured in a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

In a separate incident, police on Friday arrested a man suspected of vandalizing Union Temple of Brooklyn in Prospect Heights with anti-Semitic messages and slurs, including “Jews better be ready” and “Hitler."

There have been 290 hate crimes in New York City this year as of Oct. 28, up slightly from the 288 recorded in 2017, NYPD statistics show. Of this year’s crimes, 142 were anti-Semitic — a 12.7 percent increase from the same time period last year.