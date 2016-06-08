The Strand opening Times Square pop-up kiosk

Iconic bookstore The Strand is spreading out this summer with a pop-up location in the crossroads of the world.

The Times Square Alliance announced that the kiosk will operate starting Thursday and through Halloween at the pedestrian plaza at 44th Street and Broadway. Although the pop-up will be a fraction of the size of the Union Square Strand, it will still offer a wide selection of books for tourists and New Yorkers alike such as “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur, “Men Explain Things to Me” by Rebecca Solnit, and “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance, said the plaza served as a good place to promote literacy, especially since bookstores across the city are closing due to rising costs.

“There have been a lot of conversations about how we want to curate these plazas and have them be a place that distinctive and disappearing New York City assets are brought back to Midtown,” he said.

The pop-up store, which will be open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., will also have live events such as readings by selected authors and a celebration of Roald Dahl’s 100th birthday with the cast of “Matilda.”

“It’s part of an experiment and we certainly want to keep it going if it’s going well,” Tompkins said of the kiosk.