‘They’re sucking us all dry’: Straphangers in Brooklyn blast MTA doomsday plan for $1 fare hike

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As the MTA considers raising transit fares by a $1 a ride to close its massive budget gap related to the COVID-19 pandemic, straphangers were either incensed by the proposal — or resigned to the fate of having to pay more to commute.

The proposal comes as the MTA seeks a $12 billion dollar bailout from the federal government that might not arrive in time to save the current $2.50 fare. At an Aug. 26 meeting, MTA officials indicated that fare hike could likely be accompanied by a 40% reduction in overall transit service.

Transit advocate groups have panned the fare hike proposal as counter-productive to increasing ridership on the subways and buses. However, revenues from fares dropped considerably during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has kept most riders away.

Most riders we spoke to Wednesday at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn rejected the idea of a fare hike, but understood the MTA had a financial problem maintaining the transit system.

“We don’t like it. It’s too much money, everybody gets on train, everyone has to pay – I have my family,” said Tanisha Alnon of Brooklyn with her two children, daughter Maya and son Natay.

“It’s like everything else, it’s greed, they’re sucking us all dry,” said Kits Karth of Brooklyn, getting ready to get on the #2 train. “During the pandemic, there was a problem, yes, they didn’t get the money and they were giving a free ride – whatever. Then they sit down and say they’re going to raise it a dollar – it will be every year for the next 88,000 years. They will keep raising it and raising it, where are we supposed tog et the money?”

“It’s not bad, better service may be,” said Marisa Lozano of the Bronx. “It may be worth the extra dollar then. But then, I don’t ride the trains that much. May be the extra dollar will do something.”

“Oh no, that’s too much money,” said Dawn Martin with her daughter Darnett.

“It’s not constitutional under our democracy – right now we are still in a pandemic. Why would you increase the cost for people to maneuver around in a city that’s damaged financially, mentally physically?” Martin said. “We are damaged not just from the pandemic, but by a president that is just an atrocity right now. So we have to get out and vote. We don’t really need an increase at this particular time – it’s appalling and against our equal opportunity to have growth.”

“A lot of people don’t have the money for that, so $2.75 is pretty good. It will hurt a lot of people if the fare goes up that high,” said the younger Martin.

“I don’t take the subway, just the LIRR,” said Chuck B. from Long Island. “Any increase will stink. May be some will be able to handle it, but not all. It will be bad for the city.”

“I think its bull because they ran the trains with nobody on them, you could watch the trains go by and nobody in them,” said Justin Anders of Mineola who works in Manhattan in communications. “At the end of the month, the dollar adds up – I take the MTA and LIRR and its already $400 a month. It’s a lot of money.”

“I take the trains, so I guess we will do what we have to do,” said Amber Smalls with her younger brother Noah. “It’s hard, but we really haven’t been going many places anyway. But yea, it’s gonna hurt the system.”

“It’s super annoying, its already $2,50 a person, then pay for transfers, like buses, now a days buses are free, but so many people living in New York and you have to pay the $2.50 a ride plus transfers – I think its already a descent price and doesn’t have to go up,” said Esther Reisner, a resident of Brooklyn. “I feel like they are making up for all the money they lost or something, but it’s not our fault we had a pandemic and now we have to pay so much now to travel back and forth.”