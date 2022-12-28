Quantcast
Three sought for armed robbery in Brooklyn apartment building

Photos courtesy of the NYPD

Police are looking for a trio who robbed two people in a Brooklyn apartment building last week.

According to police, at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 three unknown individuals carrying firearms and a knife forcibly entered a 22-year-old woman’s apartment, located in the vicinity of Linden Boulevard and Rogers Avenue, as she was leaving the apartment. After demanding money from the victim, one of the suspects punched a 29-year-old man, who was with the victim, in the face.

The suspects stole $4,000 in cash, marijuana and a gold chain pendant valued at $1,800 before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

The NYPD released photos and a video of the suspects:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

