Tompkins Square Halloween dog parade taking place Saturday, Oct. 23

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade will take place this Saturday, Oct. 23 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Pups will strut their most creative, or adorable, costumes and compete for titles like scariest costume, most punny costume, best DIY costume, best senior dog costume, best chihuahua costume and more.

New York 1’s Stephanie Simon with host the parade and the costume contest will be judged by CBS New York’s Jenna DeAngelis, indie rock singer Snail Mail, SimonSits and The Dogist’s Isabel Klee among others.

“The Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade is truly a celebration of the love we have for our dogs,” said Brett Podolsky, co-founder of The Farmer’s Dog, a dog-food delivery service presenting the parade. “Supporting such a fun, iconic event that brings so much joy not only to dog people but dogs themselves is a no brainer for us. It’s all for the love of dogs.”

“Every year, the enthusiasm our neighbors have for the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade reminds us of why we do what we do. It’s for the dogs and the people that provide them with the love and affection they deserve,” said Joseph Borduin of the Tompkins Square Dog Run. “We’re so appreciative of The Farmer’s Dog’s efforts and support not just for the Parade, but for their enthusiasm, love, and appreciation for the pets that give all of us so much.

For more information, visit http://www.tompkinssquaredogrun.com/halloween.