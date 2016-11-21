Trump: Melania, Barron won’t move to White House until after school year

Trump said Melania and Barron will move when school ends.

Donald Trump’s wife, Melania, and their 10-year-old son, Barron, will not move into the White House immediately, the president-elect said Sunday.

He told reporters outside the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, that they would move from New York to the White House “very soon, right after he finishes school.”

No official statement about the timing of their transition has been released.

“Like any parents they are concerned about pulling their 10-year-old son out of school in the middle of the year,” transition spokesman Jason Miller told CNN.

Trump will take office on Jan. 20, 2017.