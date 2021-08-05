Two passengers riding Queens bus injured by stray bullet: Cops

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two men were caught in the crossfire of a gun fight and injured while riding a bus in Jamaica, Queens on Thursday morning, police reported.

The shots rang out during the rush hour on an MTA bus while at a stop along 148th Street and Jamaica Avenue at about 9 a.m. on Aug. 5 as it was heading to Jamaica Terminal, according to NYPD sources.

According to police, the unidentified gunman fired off two rounds from the street, which missed the intended target.

One of the shots smashed through the bus windshield and injured two male passengers, aged 20 and 66. Police said the single bullet struck their left arms.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct and EMS responded to the shooting. Paramedics rushed the injured passengers to Jamaica Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police were able to nab a 43-year-old suspect as he attempted to bolt from the scene.

Several hours after the incident, Craig Cipriano, the interim president of New York City Transit, held a press conference thanking the bus driver for his heroic actions ensuring the safety of the passengers by leaving the bus and hailing officers.

“My heart goes out to customers, the bus operator and their families,” Cipriano said. “What we know right now is the Q8 bus to Jamaica Terminal, standing in the bus stop multiple shots were fired. Two customers on board were struck with non-life threatening injuries right now. We know the bus operator took some heroic actions by coming out of the bus and flagging down police.”

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.