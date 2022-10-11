Two men wanted for assaulting and robbing two people on Brooklyn street

The NYPD is looking for a duo who assaulted and robbed two people on a Brooklyn street last month.

According to police, at 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 18 a 26-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were in front of 128 Central Avenue when they became involved in a dispute with two unknown men. The suspects began to punch the victims in their bodies before forcibly taking the victims’ jewelry and cellphones.

The suspects then fled on foot northbound on Central Avenue. The victims sustained injuries to the head and elbow and were taken to Wyckoff Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.