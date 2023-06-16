U.S. whiskey company celebrates New York artists with event during Tribeca Festival

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The leaders of a fast-growing American whiskey company held an event in Manhattan Tuesday night to recognize some of New York’s up-and-coming creative talent.

The event was held by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, an award-winning Kentucky whiskey company that aims to amplify artists, at the Chelsea Factory on West 26th Street. Bulleit joined forces with long-standing partners Tribeca Festival and UnitedMasters to spotlight New York’s creative talent.

The event, called “The New New York,” brought together emerging artists spanning film, music, food, and drink — hailing from across the five boroughs —during the Tribeca Festival weeklong festivities.

Within the diverse pool of talent on show, six promising filmmakers from New York — all nominees of the Tribeca Festival First Time Filmmakers award — were given the spotlight to present new work within the expansive Chelsea Factory venue.

Bulleit sponsors the Best New Director Award at the Tribeca Festival, which recognizes the outstanding achievements of first-time filmmakers venturing into uncharted creative territory.

The event Tuesday came days after Bulleit featured the filmmakers in full-page ads across local New York newspapers, providing them with exposure.

Building on its relationship with independent artist platform, UnitedMasters, Bulleit celebrated the impact that New York has had on music by giving the microphone to emerging talent from across the city, including Brandon Blue, Liana Banks, and Tosh Alexander.

Alongside this, DJs from each borough, including Turbz from Brooklyn, Venus X from Manhattan, and Krystal Vega from Manhattan, took to the decks.

“New York City is synonymous with pushing cultural boundaries and spearheading new art forms,” said Sophie Kelly, Sr. Vice President of Whiskeys at Diageo, which owns Bulleit. “Its creative spirit and the abundance of talent living and working here, make it an undeniable cultural force.”

Bulleit and Tribeca Festival share a long-standing relationship based on their dedication to creativity, innovation and the celebration of exceptional voices.

“For our fifth year together, we’re solidifying the dedication expressed in the Bulleit Pioneer Project [a multi-year commitment to arts and culture] initiated last year,” Kelly said. “This is why we decided to showcase and support the visionaries who shape the cultural landscape of the world’s most vibrant creative hub – New York.”

Flavors of The Five Boroughs

“The New New York” event also showcased five bars, each curated and hosted by mixologists from different boroughs — Genesis Cruz from Manhattan, Natali Claros-Ospina from Brooklyn, Andria Rodriquez from The Bronx, Brian Ipuz from Queens and Jimmy Colvil from Staten Island. Each mixologist crafted a cocktail inspired by the unique essence and flavors of their area.

A curated menu inspired by the distinct flavors of the five boroughs included Pork Belly Bao Buns representing Manhattan, Lentil Falafel for Queens, Mini Chopped Cheese sliders inspired by The Bronx, Mini Jamaican Beef Patties for Brooklyn, and Caprese skewers symbolizing Staten Island.

The event won praise from Cara Cusumano, Festival Director & VP, Programming, Tribeca Festival, who said that it reflected the creativity and strength that “New York continues to embody.”

Kicking off 100-Hour Commitment

The evening commenced with the first act of the 100-Hour Commitment — an initiative dedicated to fostering growth and collaboration between emerging artists and renowned talent from UnitedMasters.

Local talent was also granted one hour of guidance and expertise from esteemed mentors such as J. Ivy (GRAMMY award winning spoken word poet), Joel Leon (performer and director), Clintn Lord (rapper), and Chaucer Barners (CMO of UnitedMasters).

“Raw talent gets you a long way in this industry, but longevity can only come from the wisdom gained through experience. What excites me about the 100 Hour Commitment is the chance to sit with bright, emerging artists and impart them with the insights to navigate this space and the tools to combine their talent with the business savvy needed for long-term success,” said Chaucer Barnes, Chief Marketing Officer of UnitedMasters Inc.

Bulleit and UnitedMasters are now poised to launch a comprehensive summer-long program, extending mentorship opportunities to aspiring artists seeking to advance their craft.