Uber launches new feature allowing New Yorkers to have packages delivered to friends and family | amNewYork

Uber has launched a new socially-distant delivery service just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The new feature, called Uber Connect, allows New Yorkers to send packages to friends and loved ones right through the Uber app. The new delivery option allows customers to send care packages, last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts and more to those they care about safely and quickly.

“Even though many of us will be apart for Valentine’s Day this year, we’re all looking for ways to stay connected,” said Akansha Kumar, Product Lead for Uber Connect. “Whether you want to send homemade treats, or a care package to a loved one across town, Uber Connect delivery has you covered with new features that save time and add assurance.”

Customers can open the Uber app and select the “Connect” option on the homescreen. Next, you fill in the pickup and drop off locations, and confirm the request. When the driver arrives, the customer will meet them at the curb and load the delivery items into the car before the driver delivers them. Customers can also track the package in real time like they would during any Uber ride.

Uber Connect is now available in more than 25 cities in Australia, Mexico and the US and a part of Uber’s effort to go beyond food and grocery and help provide on-demand and scheduled last-mile delivery solutions not just for consumers but businesses as well.

