Wegmans to open first Manhattan location at site of last shuttered Kmart in 2023

The site of Manhattan’s recently shuttered Kmart is going to be the home of a supermarket that is laying down roots for the first time in the borough.

Wegmans Food Markets announced on July 29 that the chain will open its first Manhattan location at 770 Broadway in Greenwich Village, the site of the former Astor Place Kmart. Brokered by RIPCO Real Estate, Wegmans signed an agreement with Transformco to buy out Kmart’s lease and entered into the long-term lease with Vornado.

Wegmans’ first New York City location was opened at Brooklyn Navy Yard in 2019.

“We are so excited to bring Wegmans to Manhattan. This is something we’ve been dreaming about and working toward for a long time,” said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. “The community’s response to the opening of our Brooklyn store had an excitement and energy that you can only experience in New York City. You can feel that energy returning to the city, and we are thrilled to be a part of it.”

“Wegmans has been a reliable partner in our Brooklyn community since day one, from local hiring of NYCHA neighbors to feeding first responders at the height of the pandemic,” said Lenny Singletary, Chairman of Community Board 2 Brooklyn. “I’m confident Wegmans’ commitment to community will serve their new neighbors in Manhattan well and foster a positive experience.”

Under the 30-year lease, Wegmans will take up space in the street and lower levels of 770 Broadway, occupying a rough total of 82,000 square feet and occupying a full city block between 8th and 9th Streets and Broadway and Fourth Avenue. The store will near downtown residential, retail and office space.

770 Broadway is located inside a 1.2 million-square-foot landmarked building that Vornado has transformed into one of Manhattan’s top office and creative hubs for some of the world’s tech and media leaders.

“We are delighted to be part of bringing the beloved Wegmans to Manhattan,” said Steven Roth, Vornado’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Wegmans is one of a kind and will be a best-in-class addition to Manhattan, both for the local neighborhoods and as a destination for residents from across the island. We look forward to partnering with Wegmans’ talented team on the opening of this signature location.”

The new Wegmans location is expected to open in the second half of 2023.