Woman attacked victim on 6 train in midtown near Grand Central subway station, police say

Police are looking for a female suspect wanted in a midtown subway train attack that happened in December.
Police say the suspect repeatedly punched a 28-year-old woman while aboard a southbound 6 train as it approached the Grand Central – 42nd Street station on Dec. 22 at about 8:30 a.m.
The victim refused medical attention, police said.
Police on Thursday released a sketch of the suspect, who is believed to be about 5-foot-7-inches and between 25 and 35 years old.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.