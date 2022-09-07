Quantcast
Bronx

Woman dies of injuries months after being shot in the Bronx: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating the death of a woman who was shot in the Bronx over the summer.

According to police, at 8:45 p.m. on June 19 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a woman shot outside of 1631 Nelson Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers from the 46th Precinct found 25-year-old Jelani Green with a gunshot wound to her neck.

Green was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where she ultimately died of her injuries on Sept. 6.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

