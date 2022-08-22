Woman gunned down inside Brooklyn apartment building

A 42-year-old woman was gunned down inside a Brooklyn apartment building early on Monday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 1:17 a.m. on Aug. 22 inside of 165 Rockaway Pkwy. in Canarsie.

Officers from the 67th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about shots fired, found the victim in the lobby unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds to her body.

EMS rushed her to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

Police sources had no details about a possible motive for the shooting. They also did not provide a description of a possible suspect.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.