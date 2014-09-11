Woman hit and killed by MTA bus in Queens

The woman was crossing at Astoria Boulevard and 80th Street.

A 55-year-old woman was hit and killed by an MTA bus in Queens late Wednesday night, police said.

The woman, Melania Ward, was crossing the intersection of Astoria Boulevard and 80th Street about 10 p.m. when she was struck, police said. She was a few blocks from her home in the Ditmars-Steinway area.

The bus, the Q47, was rounding the corner and turning right onto 80th Street when the two collided, police said.

There were passengers on board at the time, said Kevin Ortiz, an MTA spokesman.

The driver remained on the scene, police said. The incident is under investigation.