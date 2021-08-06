Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Brooklyn

Woman sought in connection to shooting that left victim dead in Brooklyn

By
0
comments
Posted on
Photos courtesy of the NYPD

The NYPD is investigating the death of a woman who was found shot in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

According to police, at 9:41 p.m. on Aug. 4 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a woman shot in the vicinity of 697 Franklin Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 42-year-old Delia Johnson lying on the ground, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to her leg and to her head.

EMS rushed Johnson to Interfaith Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The NYPD released a photo a person of interest in connection to Johnson’s death taken from near the incident location:

The person is described as a dark-skinned woman in her mid-20s with a heavy build and long blond. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black tights, a silver belt around her waist, black and white sneakers, white purse and seen firing a firearm and then fleeing in a white-colored vehicle after the incident.  

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.
 
 

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC