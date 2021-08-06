Woman sought in connection to shooting that left victim dead in Brooklyn

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is investigating the death of a woman who was found shot in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

According to police, at 9:41 p.m. on Aug. 4 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a woman shot in the vicinity of 697 Franklin Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 42-year-old Delia Johnson lying on the ground, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to her leg and to her head.

EMS rushed Johnson to Interfaith Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The NYPD released a photo a person of interest in connection to Johnson’s death taken from near the incident location:

The person is described as a dark-skinned woman in her mid-20s with a heavy build and long blond. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black tights, a silver belt around her waist, black and white sneakers, white purse and seen firing a firearm and then fleeing in a white-colored vehicle after the incident.