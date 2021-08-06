Woman sought in connection to shooting that left victim dead in Brooklyn

The NYPD is investigating the death of a woman who was found shot in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.
According to police, at 9:41 p.m. on Aug. 4 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a woman shot in the vicinity of 697 Franklin Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 42-year-old Delia Johnson lying on the ground, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to her leg and to her head.
EMS rushed Johnson to Interfaith Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The NYPD released a photo a person of interest in connection to Johnson’s death taken from near the incident location:
The person is described as a dark-skinned woman in her mid-20s with a heavy build and long blond. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black tights, a silver belt around her waist, black and white sneakers, white purse and seen firing a firearm and then fleeing in a white-colored vehicle after the incident.