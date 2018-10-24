Police are trying to identify two deceased women whose bodies were found along the Hudson River on the Upper West Side Wednesday afternoon.

Officers received a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. regarding two bodies that were discovered on rocks near the river in the area of 68th Street and Riverside Park, according to the NYPD.

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

EMS crews immediately declared both unidentified women dead, and their bodies were transported to the city's medical examiner for further investigation.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday evening.