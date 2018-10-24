News Women found dead in Hudson River on Upper West Side, NYPD says The bodies were discovered on the rocks near 68th Street and Riverside Park, according to the NYPD. The bodies of two women were found along the Hudson River on Wednesday afternoon on the Upper East Side. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/carlballou By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Updated October 24, 2018 6:51 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Police are trying to identify two deceased women whose bodies were found along the Hudson River on the Upper West Side Wednesday afternoon. Officers received a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. regarding two bodies that were discovered on rocks near the river in the area of 68th Street and Riverside Park, according to the NYPD. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma. EMS crews immediately declared both unidentified women dead, and their bodies were transported to the city's medical examiner for further investigation. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday evening. By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.