Iconic World War II fighter plane arrives at Intrepid Museum

A rare and iconic World War II fighter plane arrived in New York City Wednesday morning. It will be restored and then displayed at the Intrepid Museum next year.

The World War II FG-1D Corsair was transported by truck from Washington, D.C., to the Big Apple’s beloved aircraft carrier-turned-museum on 46th Street and 12th Avenue. Two vehicles transported both the plane and its wings.

According to the Intrepid Museum, the aircraft was designed as a carrier fighter-bomber and was essential to the U.S. Navy’s success in World War II. When sent on a typical mission, the Corsair was armed with six .50-caliber machine guns and two 1,000-pound bombs.

The Corsair and the Intrepid share important roles in World War II history. The Corsairs were primarily used in the Pacific campaign as American forces island-hopped while beating back Japanese forces in the wake of the Pearl Harbor attack of Dec. 7, 1941 that vaulted the United States into war. The Intrepid, meanwhile, was commissioned in 1943 and saw action in many key battles in the Pacific, such as at Leyte Gulf in the Philippines.

“This is one of our biggest acquisitions. We’ve been wanting this for at least my entire tenure here, which is over 20 years. It’s the quintessential World War II aircraft, probably the most common that flew off the Intrepid,” President of the Intrepid Museum Susan Marenoff-Zausner said. “We will be restoring this for about six months in our aircraft restoration hangar.”

As sunlight crept over the Manhattan skyline Wednesday, museum workers labored to remove a tarp covering the plane’s exterior, including the large propellers. They then attached the plane to an overhead crane before slowly and carefully lifting it into the air and guiding it onboard the aircraft carrier.

According to Marenoff-Zausner, there was quite the bidding war for the Corsair.

“There were a lot of people who wanted it, but I will tell you that I think because of the credibility of how we take care of our aircraft and the integrity of our team, we were really the first to be called to see if we wanted to house it. So we are very excited about it,” Marenoff-Zausner said. “It’s on a five-year loan. We’re hoping that that will extend a little bit longer.”

Repairs will be made to the Corsair over the next several months before being put on display to the public in March.