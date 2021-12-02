Young man gunned down at Brooklyn public housing complex: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in Brooklyn are looking for the shooter who gunned down a 19-year-old man at a public housing complex on Wednesday night.

Jaden Cruz, 19, was shot in the chest in front of a building within the Marlboro Houses at 2780 86th St. in Gravesend at about 5:11 p.m. on Dec. 1, law enforcement sources said.

Officers from the 60th Precinct and NYPD PSA 1 found Cruz, who lived down the block on West 11th Street, after responding to a 911 call regarding a man shot.

EMS rushed Cruz to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

As of Thursday morning, police provided little information regarding the circumstances leading up to the shooting, including a description of the suspect responsible. No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.