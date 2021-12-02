Young man gunned down at Brooklyn public housing complex: NYPD

Detectives in Brooklyn are looking for the shooter who gunned down a 19-year-old man at a public housing complex on Wednesday night.
Jaden Cruz, 19, was shot in the chest in front of a building within the Marlboro Houses at 2780 86th St. in Gravesend at about 5:11 p.m. on Dec. 1, law enforcement sources said.
Officers from the 60th Precinct and NYPD PSA 1 found Cruz, who lived down the block on West 11th Street, after responding to a 911 call regarding a man shot.
EMS rushed Cruz to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
As of Thursday morning, police provided little information regarding the circumstances leading up to the shooting, including a description of the suspect responsible. No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.