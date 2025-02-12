An example of a structure, made by the company Re-ply, that can be used for outdoor dining in NYC.

Outdoor dining in NYC, which was a lifeline for many restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic, will return on April 1.

But New Yorkers will notice the eatery setups will look a little different this year, per new rules in the city’s permanent al fresco dining program, Dining Out NYC, which the City Council and Mayor Eric Adams signed into law in 2023.

Most notably, unlike during the pandemic and last year, the dining shacks, which are located on parking lanes of city streets and sidewalks, can not be enclosed buildings—though they can be covered above. Barriers outside the dining areas must be filled with water instead of sand, which NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) officials said in the past has attracted rodents.

Structures must also have floors that can be lifted up for easy cleaning in case crumbs fall underneath and attract critters scurrying around for snacks.

City transportation officials said the rules are designed to foster cleanliness and safety.

DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez highlighted the importance of planning ahead to secure the intricate setups before the season begins.

“We would like to encourage everyone in the industry who is ready to apply or file an application with DOT to please be ready,” Rodriguez said. “ We are almost in the middle of February. As everyone knows, this is a seasonal program; that’s how the council voted, and we work together with the New York City Council on the program, going from April 1 to Nov. 29.”

He added that the Dining Out NYC website has resources available and cost-effective solutions, including rental options, to make participation more accessible for restaurants. The site also outlines details on how to set up paths, barriers, outdoor furniture, and loading zones and lists other pertinent information for business owners who want to participate in the program.

Seasonal outdoor dining in NYC

Most outdoor dining is seasonal in the Big Apple, but exceptions include approved cafes that can be open all year on sidewalks, not roadways.

Structures must be removed once the season ends. Restaurants that fail to comply could face fines of up to $1,000.

The DOT is reviewing nearly 4,000 outdoor dining applications for the program this year, a substantial jump from the 2,994 received by Nov. 27 last year. The number includes applications for both roadway and sidewalk cafe licenses.

Some restaurant owners have criticized the outdoor dining rules after the pandemic as being too expensive and burdensome, while others have applauded it.

Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, which represents many restaurants and dining establishments in the city, shared a statement with amNew York Metro about the program.

“While the new Dining Out NYC program is better in many ways than the pre-pandemic sidewalk café law, as it rolls out we’re learning ways the law could be further reformed to speed up the licensing process, reduce fees and barriers, and get even more restaurants to participate across the five boroughs,” he said.

The outdoor dining program has been an effective resource for restaurants throughout the five boroughs by helping them to stay open and active during the pandemic. DOT officials hope the new rules will make it easier for businesses to provide outdoor dining areas while keeping customers safe and supporting the local economy.

“Our seasonal NYC Dining Out program is the largest and the best one in the country,” Rodriguez said.