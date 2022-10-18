9/11 Memorial & Museum to host program highlighting victims that were undocumented immigrants

Although 9/11 happened over 21 years ago, there are still aspects to deconstruct regarding the tragic mass loss of human life that day. 67 of the 2,977 people who died on 9/11 are estimated to be undocumented immigrants.

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum is putting on “Invisible Victims: 9/11 and Undocumented Immigrants” as a part of their public programs initiative to share their stories and ensure that time doesn’t erase their existence and lives. The event is taking place on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

Dr. Sekou Siby was a worker at the Windows of the World restaurant on the North Tower on 9/11, which is where most of the undocumented immigrant victims worked. He will be sharing his story and experience with Alexandra Délano, Associate Professor of Global Studies at the New School.

Associate Professor of Political Science and Law at Montclair State University, Benjamin Nienass will also be joining the speakers to discuss the narratives and history of the undocumented who died, as well as the entangled complex processes behind proving the existence of these victims without documentation— making sure that they won’t be left out of the conversation.

Tickets are free and can be registered for at 911memorial.org. The event will also be live-streamed here.