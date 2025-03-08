Bronx man shot dead inside Brooklyn building: NYPD

A Bronx man was shot to death in Brooklyn early on Saturday morning, police reported.

Steven Battle, 45, of 3rd Avenue in the Bronx, was gunned down inside 38 Somers St., near Rockaway Avenue, in Broadway Junction at about 2:47 a.m. on March 8.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found Battle at the location with a gunshot wound to his head.

EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

It was Brooklyn’s second deadly shooting in less than 12 hours. On Friday night, a man was shot dead inside an apartment building lobby in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Both incidents do not appear to be connected at this time.