Brooklyn firefighter injured while working to rescue victim in two-alarm fire

By Lloyd Mitchell
Brooklyn firefighters on ladder reaching burned home
Firefighters were met by fire on the first and second floor of a multiple dwelling at 1587 Lincoln Place.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Brooklyn firefighters scrambled to rescue one of their own who had become trapped while pulling a civilian out of a burning home on Saturday morning.

Fire Department sources said the two-alarm fire ignited at about 1:10 a.m. on June 24 inside 1587 Lincoln Place in Crown Heights.

Units from the 38th Battalion arrived on the scene and encountered heavy fire at the front door, with flames extending to the first and second floors of the three-story dwelling.

While searching for a trapped occupant on the second floor, a member of Ladder Company 123 fell through a window. He was nonetheless able to transmit a mayday call for a firefighter in distress, and his colleagues managed to find him and an injured occupant, and remove them from the scene.

Brooklyn firefighter tears into wall of burning home
Firefighters work to find flames inside the first floor of a fire apartment at 1587 Lincoln Place. The incident left a firefighter with minor injuries and an occupant hurt.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The firefighter suffered minor injuries, while the occupant was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered serious, but not life-threatening. 

More than 100 firefighters, in all, responded to the blaze, and they managed to knock the fire down with two hose lines at about 2:25 a.m. Saturday.

The FDNY marshals are now investigating the fire’s cause.

