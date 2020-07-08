Brooklyn man charged for stabbing employee during pharmacy robbery last summer: feds

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Brooklyn man was arrested for allegedly trying to rob a local pharmacy and repeatedly stabbing an employee, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Rayvaughn Williams, 24, was charged with attempted robbery.

“As alleged, Williams brutally stabbed a victim who had offered no resistance to the attempted robbery of the pharmacy,” stated United States Attorney Richard P. Donoghue. “Such wanton disregard for life will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. I commend the ATF Special Agents and the NYPD detectives for their outstanding investigative work that led to the identification and arrest of the defendant.”

According to charges, Williams allegedly entered the Canarsie Plaza Pharmacy on Aug. 12, 2019 and claimed he was there to pick up a prescription. When the employee couldn’t find a record of the prescription, Williams allegedly pulled out a knife from a plastic bag he was carrying and demanded money.

The employee tried but failed to open the register, at which point Williams allegedly vaulted over the counter and stabbed the employee repeatedly. The employee was seriously wounded but survived the attack, which was recorded on the pharmacy’s security cameras.

“This defendant, as alleged, not only attempted to rob a pharmacy servicing the Brooklyn community, but repeatedly stabbed an employee, causing serious injury. Thanks to the tireless work of the men and women of the ATF/NYPD Robbery Task Force, he no longer poses a threat to public safety. I would like to thank the United States Attorney’s Office for their work in prosecuting this case,” stated ATF Special Agent-in-Charge John B. DeVito.

If convicted, Williams faces up to 20 years in prison.