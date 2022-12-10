Brute in Chelsea sought for sucker-punching man, breaking facial bones

Police in Chelsea are looking for the sucker-punching jerk who attacked a 20-year-old man last month and broke multiple bones in the victim’s face.

The NYPD released on Friday video footage of the brute connected to the attack, which occurred at 2:30 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 27 in front of a pizzeria at 755 6th Ave.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator ambushed the 20-year-old victim without any prior contact or provocation.

Authorities said the suspect punched the victim hard in the face, then fled the scene on foot northbound along 6th Avenue.

Following the attack, police said, the victim went home, but later sought treatment at a local hospital for what turned out to be multiple facial fractures. The attack was subsequently reported to the 13th Precinct.

Police described the sucker-puncher as a man with a light complexion and a medium build believed to be 24 years of age, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 195 pounds, with short, curly and dark hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, khaki pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.