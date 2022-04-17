Cops hunting deadly Queens gunman

Police are hunting the shooter behind a deadly Queen killing on April 16.

Officers responded to a 911 call at Foch Boulevard and Guy R Brewer Boulevard in South Jamaica, where they found a 48-year-old bloodied man with a gunshot wound to his head.

EMS workers rushed the man to nearby Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition, and doctors later pronounced him dead.

Cops have not yet made any arrests for the grisly crime, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Shootings have increased in Queens this year, with 55 victims of gun violence in the borough between Jan. 1 and April 10, compared with just 44 during the same timeframe last year, when the most recent police data is available.

Citywide, the number of shooting victims have increased from 332 to 362 year-over-year between Jan. 1 and April 10.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.