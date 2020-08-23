Cops look for creep who raped woman in a Queens alleyway

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police need the public’s help in finding the suspect who grabbed a woman off a Queens street and raped her in an alleyway.

The NYPD released video footage of the individual wanted for questioning in the Aug. 21 attack, which took place at 11 p.m. in the area of 90th Avenue and 171st Street in Jamaica.

According to law enforcement sources, the attacker approached a 36-year-old woman as she walked through the area. He then forced the victim into a nearby alleyway, then pushed her to the ground and raped her.

The sexual assault was later reported to the 103rd Precinct. The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment.

The video footage shows the suspect standing by the counter of a nearby grocery store. Cops described him as a white man between 20 and 30 years of age with a thin beard.

He’s shown wearing a gray baseball cap, a red/purple t-shirt with a white logo on the chest, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.