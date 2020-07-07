Cops looking for man who tried to rape woman in Queens

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for the man who attempted to rape a woman in Ridgewood on Monday.

Authorities say the 37-year-old victim was returning to her home in the vicinity of Gates and Cypress avenues around 8 a.m. on July 6 when an unidentified man followed her into her building.

Once inside, the man pushed the woman to the floor and attempted to remove her clothes, police said. The woman fought back and the man fled the building on foot to parts unknown, according to authorities.

Police released surveillance video and a photo of the suspect on Monday night.

Authorities described the suspect as being Hispanic and approximately 20 to 30 years old.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

This story first appeared on qns.com.