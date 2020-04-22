Cops searching for man who broke into Democratic Party of China building in Queens

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY JACOB KAYE

A man attempted to break into a building operated by the Democratic Party of China in Flushing earlier this month, according to the NYPD.

On Sunday, April 19, around 12:40 a.m., an unidentified man used a tool to break in through the front door of the political party’s building in the vicinity of 35th Avenue and Leavitt Street, according to police. Once inside, he looked through files in a file cabinet by the front door, cops say.

Someone from the organization was inside the building and scared the burglar away, according to the authorities. The man fled in an unknown direction without any stolen property.

Request for comment from the Democratic Party of China in Flushing went unanswered.

This story first appeared on qns.com.