Cops seek creep who sexually assaulted a woman on a Queens street

The NYPD is looking for a creep who sexually assaulted a woman in Queens last month.

According to police, at 9 p.m. on July 26 a 35-year-old woman was walking by Kissena Park when she was approached by an unknown man. The suspect asked her several times to “by my friend” in Mandarin and continued to follow her after she asked the man to leave her alone.

When the victim reached Elm Avenue (near 149th Street) the suspect pushed her to the ground, put his hands around her neck and punched her in the face. The suspect then stated, “I want to kill you,” before putting his hands down the victim’s pants.

When the suspect tried to pull down her pants, the victim hit the creep with her phone, causing him to let go and flee the scene in an unknown direction. The victim suffered bruising and scratches to her body but refused medical attention at the scene.

Police released a sketch of the suspect, who is described as an Asian man with a light complexion and short, straight black hair, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.